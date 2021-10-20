Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 14,330 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.65. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,970.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44,202 shares of company stock valued at $703,276. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.