Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of State Street by 28.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 23.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of State Street by 46.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

NYSE:STT opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.