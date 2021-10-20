12,733 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,648 shares of company stock worth $1,734,805. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

