Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $318.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 129.79% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSS shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

