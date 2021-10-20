OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 24,221 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,221 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $331,000.

BATS:DJAN opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.