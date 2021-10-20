3,515 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $114.76 and a twelve month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

