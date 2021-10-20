Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Bora Chung Sells 8,855 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total value of $2,636,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total value of $10,078,892.10.

On Monday, August 30th, Bora Chung sold 799 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08.

BILL opened at $297.50 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.19 and a 12 month high of $308.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.27 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.