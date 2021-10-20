urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Bradley John Nattrass Sells 15,000 Shares

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley John Nattrass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get urban-gro alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00.

UGRO stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $162.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in urban-gro in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in urban-gro by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 251,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.