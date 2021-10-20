Short Interest in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rises By 23.0%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 733,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,717. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 493,234 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,541.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $136.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

