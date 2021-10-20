Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $44,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.