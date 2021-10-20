UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group raised UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of UCBJY opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. UCB has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

