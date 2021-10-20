Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Sells $579,975.00 in Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

