Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $415,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matson alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $390,900.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $365,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $349,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00.

Matson stock opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.56 and a 1 year high of $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.