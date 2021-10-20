Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $861.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

