Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

DTIL stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $591.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth $122,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.