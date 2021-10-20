Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe Buys 30,000 Shares

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,817,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,297,530.64.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galway Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$6,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$6,600.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,950.00.

Shares of GWM stock opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.