Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe Buys 30,000 Shares

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,817,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,297,530.64.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$6,600.00.
  • On Friday, August 20th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.
  • On Thursday, August 5th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,950.00.

Shares of GWM stock opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Galway Metals (CVE:GWM)

