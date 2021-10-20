Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $47,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after acquiring an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,761,000 after acquiring an additional 35,914 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 562,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL opened at $272.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.97. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.50.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.