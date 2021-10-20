Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 108,927 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.51% of HNI worth $48,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HNI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of HNI by 58.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of HNI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in HNI in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HNI in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.08. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $510.46 million during the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

