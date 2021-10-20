Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 4,926 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BE opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,165,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

