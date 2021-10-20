Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RUN. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,346 shares of company stock worth $7,145,162. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sunrun by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Sunrun by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 31,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,017.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 44,109 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Sunrun by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

