Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC set a $11.01 price target on Repsol and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. Repsol has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

