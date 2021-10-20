Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

QMCO opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. Quantum has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $326.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.15.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $52,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Fichthorn purchased 30,000 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $779,399.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,927 shares of company stock worth $491,901. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quantum by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Quantum by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

