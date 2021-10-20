SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 41,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 277.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 818,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,112,000 after buying an additional 58,028 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXS opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

