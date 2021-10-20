SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,539 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 54.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RLI by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth about $1,890,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 7.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of RLI by 91.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.05. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

