SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 593.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 99,250 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,927,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,292,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

