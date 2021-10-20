iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,078 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $114.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $121.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

