SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $510,000 in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 96.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vroom by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRM stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.92. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

