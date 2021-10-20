QS Investors LLC Cuts Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,562,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,626 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after purchasing an additional 845,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,916,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFG shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

