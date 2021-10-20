QS Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after buying an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after buying an additional 130,709 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after buying an additional 144,624 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,324,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $262.65 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day moving average of $228.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 146.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,410,312.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

