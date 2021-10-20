Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:REXR opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

