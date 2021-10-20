Jump Financial LLC Invests $282,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after buying an additional 44,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.31. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $61,838.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,334 shares of company stock valued at $29,916,336. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

