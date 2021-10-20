Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $170.95 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.86.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

