Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

MP opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.82 and a beta of 4.34.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.