Jump Financial LLC Has $264,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 70.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,780 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

