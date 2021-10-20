Jump Financial LLC Invests $249,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.43.

Shares of ETR opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.