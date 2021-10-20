Jump Financial LLC Sells 665 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $175.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $123.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

