Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 2,923 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.24% of Encompass Health worth $18,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist cut their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

