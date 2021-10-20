MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.