SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 299.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,270 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Orchid Island Capital worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 59,351 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.28 million, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.60%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

ORC has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

