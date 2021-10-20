Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 310 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 180,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,460,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $291.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 232.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.76 and its 200 day moving average is $216.29. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $298.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.17.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

