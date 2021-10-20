Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPPP. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $920,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPPP opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

