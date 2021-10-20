Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,613,161.49.
Scott Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$47,100.00.
- On Friday, August 27th, Scott Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total transaction of C$99,477.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Scott Robinson acquired 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$139,400.00.
Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$9.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$10.43.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.05.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
