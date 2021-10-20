Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,613,161.49.

Scott Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$47,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Scott Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total transaction of C$99,477.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Scott Robinson acquired 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$139,400.00.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$9.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$10.43.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$140.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

