Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of VONG opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $75.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.