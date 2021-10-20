Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VONG opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $75.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

