Short Interest in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Expands By 28.8%

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.02.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.