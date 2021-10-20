Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 154,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $620.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

