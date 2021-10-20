Zacks: Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Announce $8.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report earnings per share of $8.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.10. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $5.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $33.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $36.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $36.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.91 to $38.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.54.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $570.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $333.31 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day moving average is $614.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

