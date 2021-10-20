-$0.20 EPS Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.19). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The company’s revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $423.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $126,237 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

