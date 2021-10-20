Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 397,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 16.1% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 108,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 110.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $27,314.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.50. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $39.59.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.