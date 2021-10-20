Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROUS. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $42.25.

