JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 185,858 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 884,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.48% of Newmark Group worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 18,982.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,319,000 after purchasing an additional 697,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 311,492 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,746,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,980,000 after purchasing an additional 210,899 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 987.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 201,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 182,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

